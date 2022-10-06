Auto

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program expanded to five new cities

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 06, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki provides a wide variety of NEXA and ARENA vehicles in the Subscribe program. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

The 'Subscribe' program by Maruti Suzuki has been expanded to five new cities in India, namely, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Vishakhapatnam. This takes the total to 25 cities. The subscription services are provided by the homegrown carmaker in partnership with ALD Automotive, Orix, Myles, and Quicklyz. The subscription cars are offered with a white (private) and black (commercial) registration plate option.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the ownership of cars becoming expensive every year, a number of people are opting for leasing services in India. The 'Subscribe' program is one such service provided by the automotive giant Maruti Suzuki.

It includes offerings from both the NEXA and ARENA portfolios of the carmaker.

Subscription service removes various hassles of owning a car, which include yearly insurance renewal and maintenance costs.

Maruti Suzuki has been gradually expanding its subscription service to tier 1 and 2 cities across India. The service is currently available in 25 Indian cities. The list includes Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Vishakhapatnam.

Benefits Why leasing is considered a better option?

With car subscription services, customers are no longer required to make any down payment or opt for a car loan. Instead, a monthly subscription fee takes care of maintenance and insurance costs of the car as well as vehicle registration costs (including road tax) throughout a flexible tenure between one to four years. Also, tedious paperwork and formalities are skipped with the leasing service.

Information Ability to return the vehicle anytime, without risk or depreciation

Much like any other subscription service, a car subscription can also be canceled anytime after a stipulated period of a few months. Also, depreciation or resale losses do not impact customers with leased vehicles, further lowering their financial risk or burden.