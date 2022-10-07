Meet Prologue, Honda's first all-electric SUV: Check features
Honda has unveiled the 2024 Prologue EV for the North American market. The SUV is the first jointly developed offering with General Motors. The all-electric vehicle utilizes the "Ultium" platform and battery pack by the US-based automaker and retains the Japanese marque's latest design philosophy. While the brand is yet to confirm the technical details, official images reveal a badge for an all-wheel-drive system.
- While Honda has a bunch of hybrid vehicles present in the US market, the brand is now planning to enter the EV segment to compete against rivals such as Tesla and Ford.
- With the Prologue EV, the Japanese marque forays into the mid-size electric-SUV category.
- The brand's first-ever Battery Electric Vehicle is jointly developed with the US-based General Motors for better localization of components.
The 2024 Honda Prologue has the brand's neo-rugged design language and features a sculpted bonnet, a sleek closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lights, and a large air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 21-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a skid plate are available at the rear end.
The technical specifications for the 2024 Prologue EV are yet to be revealed by Honda. However, we expect the mid-size SUV to be powered by dual electric motors linked to a large "Ultium" battery pack.
On the inside, the 2024 Prologue EV has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, powered front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions
The pricing and availability details regarding the 2024 Honda Prologue will be announced by the Japanese carmaker in the coming months. We expect the all-electric SUV to start at around $40,000 (approximately Rs. 32.94 lakh) in the US.