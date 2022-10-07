Auto

Meet Prologue, Honda's first all-electric SUV: Check features

Meet Prologue, Honda's first all-electric SUV: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 07, 2022, 11:10 am 2 min read

2024 Honda Prologue has a wheelbase of 3,094mm (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has unveiled the 2024 Prologue EV for the North American market. The SUV is the first jointly developed offering with General Motors. The all-electric vehicle utilizes the "Ultium" platform and battery pack by the US-based automaker and retains the Japanese marque's latest design philosophy. While the brand is yet to confirm the technical details, official images reveal a badge for an all-wheel-drive system.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Honda has a bunch of hybrid vehicles present in the US market, the brand is now planning to enter the EV segment to compete against rivals such as Tesla and Ford.

With the Prologue EV, the Japanese marque forays into the mid-size electric-SUV category.

The brand's first-ever Battery Electric Vehicle is jointly developed with the US-based General Motors for better localization of components.

Exteriors The EV sports neo-rugged styling with all-LED lighting setup

The 2024 Honda Prologue has the brand's neo-rugged design language and features a sculpted bonnet, a sleek closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lights, and a large air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 21-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a skid plate are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by General Motor's "Ultium" battery pack

The technical specifications for the 2024 Prologue EV are yet to be revealed by Honda. However, we expect the mid-size SUV to be powered by dual electric motors linked to a large "Ultium" battery pack.

Interiors The SUV features a panoramic sunroof and multiple ADAS functions

On the inside, the 2024 Prologue EV has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, powered front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions

Information 2024 Honda Prologue: Pricing

The pricing and availability details regarding the 2024 Honda Prologue will be announced by the Japanese carmaker in the coming months. We expect the all-electric SUV to start at around $40,000 (approximately Rs. 32.94 lakh) in the US.