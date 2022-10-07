2023 Alpine A110 R debuts as 300hp, track-focused sports car
French automaker Alpine has taken the wraps off the A110 R model for the global car market. It is essentially a lightweight, track-focused version of its A110 sports car. For highlights, the car features a quirky design language and added aero elements such as a large fixed spoiler, an air splitter, and a diffuser. It is powered by a 300hp, 1.8-liter, inline-four petrol engine.
- The Alpine A110 is one of the most iconic sports cars from the early 1960s, with multiple victories in World Rally Championship, including the legendary "Monte Carlo Rally."
- The moniker was revived in 2017 by the French carmaker in the form of a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car.
- The "R" or Radical version of the vehicle offers improved performance with better aerodynamic efficiency.
The 2023 Alpine A110 R retains the overall silhouette from the standard variant and flaunts a sculpted carbon fiber bonnet with air scoops, circular headlights with integrated DRLs, an air splitter, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. The sports car is flanked by ORVMs and 18-inch carbon fiber wheels. LED taillights, a large spoiler, and a diffuser are available at the rear.
The 2023 A110 R is fueled by a potent 1.8-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that is mated with a 7-speed DCT gearbox from the US-based Magna Powertrain (codenamed: 7DCT300). The mill churns out a maximum power of 300hp and a peak torque of 340Nm.
On the inside, the A110 R has a race car-inspired interior with carbon fiber "Sabelt Track" monocoque seats, Alcantara upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, seats, and the center console, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen display for track-related telemetry. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and racing-derived six-point harnesses.
The pricing details for the 2023 A110 R are yet to be disclosed by Alpine. Order books will open in November. We expect the track-focused coupe to carry a premium over the sporty "S" model, which costs £70,255 (approximately Rs. 64.9 lakh) in the UK.