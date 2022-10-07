Auto

2023 Alpine A110 R debuts as 300hp, track-focused sports car

2023 Alpine A110 R rolls on 18-inch carbon fiber wheels (Photo credit: Alpine)

French automaker Alpine has taken the wraps off the A110 R model for the global car market. It is essentially a lightweight, track-focused version of its A110 sports car. For highlights, the car features a quirky design language and added aero elements such as a large fixed spoiler, an air splitter, and a diffuser. It is powered by a 300hp, 1.8-liter, inline-four petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Alpine A110 is one of the most iconic sports cars from the early 1960s, with multiple victories in World Rally Championship, including the legendary "Monte Carlo Rally."

The moniker was revived in 2017 by the French carmaker in the form of a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car.

The "R" or Radical version of the vehicle offers improved performance with better aerodynamic efficiency.

Exteriors The coupe features a large fixed spoiler and all-LED lighting

The 2023 Alpine A110 R retains the overall silhouette from the standard variant and flaunts a sculpted carbon fiber bonnet with air scoops, circular headlights with integrated DRLs, an air splitter, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. The sports car is flanked by ORVMs and 18-inch carbon fiber wheels. LED taillights, a large spoiler, and a diffuser are available at the rear.

Information It is offered with a 300hp, 1.8-liter, turbo-petrol engine

The 2023 A110 R is fueled by a potent 1.8-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that is mated with a 7-speed DCT gearbox from the US-based Magna Powertrain (codenamed: 7DCT300). The mill churns out a maximum power of 300hp and a peak torque of 340Nm.

Interiors The sports car gets carbon fiber seats

On the inside, the A110 R has a race car-inspired interior with carbon fiber "Sabelt Track" monocoque seats, Alcantara upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, seats, and the center console, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen display for track-related telemetry. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and racing-derived six-point harnesses.

Information 2023 Alpine A110 R: Pricing

The pricing details for the 2023 A110 R are yet to be disclosed by Alpine. Order books will open in November. We expect the track-focused coupe to carry a premium over the sporty "S" model, which costs £70,255 (approximately Rs. 64.9 lakh) in the UK.