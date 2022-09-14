2023 Kawasaki Z900 goes official with sporty looks: Check pricing
Kawasaki has launched the 2023 iteration of the Z900 in India with a price tag of Rs. 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is one of the most popular models for the automaker on our shores and features the brand's "Sugomi" design philosophy, which imitates a predator in a crouching stance. It is offered with two new paint schemes as part of the 'MY-2023' update.
- Since 1972, the Kawasaki Z series has been known for providing high-performance inline-four engines at a relatively competitive price.
- The Z900 is essentially a successor to the capable Z800, which was in production between 2013 and 2016. The former was introduced to comply with the Euro 5 emission norms.
- The 2023 model retains the potent 948cc, four-cylinder mill from the previous generation.
The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is available in two color schemes: Metallic Phantom Silver with Metallic Carbon Gray and Ebony with Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. It features a high-tensile trellis frame, a 17-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a side-slung exhaust, an angular LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle gets a 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster and 17-inch wheels.
The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is fueled by a 948cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valves, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 123.6hp and a peak torque of 98.6Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of rider safety, the Kawasaki Z900 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by 41mm inverted forks on the front and a horizontal back-link mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the 'MY-2023' version of the Kawasaki Z900 carries a sticker price of Rs. 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The streetfighter motorcycle can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships across the country.