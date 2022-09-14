Auto

2023 Kawasaki Z900 goes official with sporty looks: Check pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 14, 2022, 03:15 pm 2 min read

2023 Kawasaki Z900 rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has launched the 2023 iteration of the Z900 in India with a price tag of Rs. 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is one of the most popular models for the automaker on our shores and features the brand's "Sugomi" design philosophy, which imitates a predator in a crouching stance. It is offered with two new paint schemes as part of the 'MY-2023' update.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since 1972, the Kawasaki Z series has been known for providing high-performance inline-four engines at a relatively competitive price.

The Z900 is essentially a successor to the capable Z800, which was in production between 2013 and 2016. The former was introduced to comply with the Euro 5 emission norms.

The 2023 model retains the potent 948cc, four-cylinder mill from the previous generation.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a muscular fuel tank and side-slung exhaust

The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is available in two color schemes: Metallic Phantom Silver with Metallic Carbon Gray and Ebony with Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. It features a high-tensile trellis frame, a 17-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a side-slung exhaust, an angular LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle gets a 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster and 17-inch wheels.

Information It is available with a 948cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is fueled by a 948cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valves, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 123.6hp and a peak torque of 98.6Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike is equipped with traction control and riding modes

In terms of rider safety, the Kawasaki Z900 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by 41mm inverted forks on the front and a horizontal back-link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Kawasaki Z900: Pricing

In India, the 'MY-2023' version of the Kawasaki Z900 carries a sticker price of Rs. 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The streetfighter motorcycle can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships across the country.