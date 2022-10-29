Auto

Limited-run Hyundai IONIQ 6 First Edition breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 29, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 6 First Edition rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels with asymmetrical spoke pattern (Photo credit: Hyundai)

The special First Edition of Hyundai's 'electrified streamliner,' the IONIQ 6, has officially arrived in the European region. The South Korean carmaker is making just 2,500 units exclusively for Germany, France, Norway, Netherlands, and the UK, with order books opening from November 9 onward. The EV is available in Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic, and Gravity Gold Matte color schemes.

The IONIQ 6 is the second all-electric offering in Hyundai's IONIQ range and is based on the brand's modular E-GMP architecture.

Ever since its reveal, the sedan has received an overall positive response from critics and potential buyers.

The First Edition model will give European customers a chance to own a special version of the futuristic electric vehicle from the South Korean automaker.

Exteriors The sedan retains styling cues from the 'Prophecy' concept

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 First Edition has an aerodynamic design language and flaunts a sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a close-off grille, a swooping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and blacked-out 20-inch wheels with an asymmetrical spoke pattern. Connected LED taillights and a ducktail spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It promises a range of up to 519km

The IONIQ 6 First Edition is powered by dual electric motors paired with a large 77.4kWh battery pack. The setup generates 320hp of power and 605Nm of peak torque. The EV has a claimed range of up to 519km on the WLTP test cycle.

Interiors The EV features Gray Tartan fabric upholstery and ambient lighting

Inside, the IONIQ 6 First Edition has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, special Gray Tartan fabric upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, a head-up display, multi-zone climate control, and a two-spoke steering wheel with capacitive buttons. The EV packs a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch infotainment system with connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Hyundai IONIQ 6 First Edition: Pricing

The order books for the Hyundai IONIQ 6 First Edition will open from November 9 onward in the European region. The EV will set you back by £54,995 (approximately Rs. 52.37 lakh).

