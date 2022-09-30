2023 BMW S 1000 RR breaks cover: Check design, features
BMW Motorrad has launched the 2023 iteration of the S 1000 RR in the US market with a base price of $17,895 (approximately Rs. 14.61 lakh). It is a flagship liter-class offering from the German bikemaker. The bike features new racing-inspired winglets at the front to generate aerodynamic downforce. The motorcycle is powered by a 999cc, inline-four engine that generates 205hp.
- The S 1000 RR was initially made by BMW Motorrad to compete in the 2009 season of the World Superbike Championship.
- However, seeing the rising demand for liter-class supersport motorcycles, the German marque opted to launch a commercial version of the race bike.
- The 2023 iteration of the vehicle features various aero as well as mechanical upgrades to improve the ride and handling characteristics.
BMW S 1000 RR retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, dual LED headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a full-color TFT instrument console with a GPS-based lap timer. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The 2023 S 1000 RR is backed by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, inline-four engine with 'ShiftCam' technology. The mill generates a maximum power of 205hp and a peak torque of 112.5Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an anti-hopping clutch.
In terms of rider safety, the 2023 S 1000 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, launch control, slide assist control, and four riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race. Suspension duties are taken care of by 45mm inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.
In the US, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR starts at a base price of $17,895 (approximately Rs. 14.61 lakh) and goes up to $24,730 (roughly Rs. 20.16 lakh) for the top-spec 'M' package version.