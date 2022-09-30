Auto

2023 BMW S 1000 RR breaks cover: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 30, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

BMW S 1000 RR rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2023 iteration of the S 1000 RR in the US market with a base price of $17,895 (approximately Rs. 14.61 lakh). It is a flagship liter-class offering from the German bikemaker. The bike features new racing-inspired winglets at the front to generate aerodynamic downforce. The motorcycle is powered by a 999cc, inline-four engine that generates 205hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The S 1000 RR was initially made by BMW Motorrad to compete in the 2009 season of the World Superbike Championship.

However, seeing the rising demand for liter-class supersport motorcycles, the German marque opted to launch a commercial version of the race bike.

The 2023 iteration of the vehicle features various aero as well as mechanical upgrades to improve the ride and handling characteristics.

Design The superbike flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and aerodynamic winglets

BMW S 1000 RR retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, dual LED headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a full-color TFT instrument console with a GPS-based lap timer. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 S 1000 RR is backed by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, inline-four engine with 'ShiftCam' technology. The mill generates a maximum power of 205hp and a peak torque of 112.5Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an anti-hopping clutch.

Safety The bike is equipped with traction control and slide control

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 S 1000 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, launch control, slide assist control, and four riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race. Suspension duties are taken care of by 45mm inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2023 BMW S 1000 RR: Pricing

In the US, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR starts at a base price of $17,895 (approximately Rs. 14.61 lakh) and goes up to $24,730 (roughly Rs. 20.16 lakh) for the top-spec 'M' package version.

