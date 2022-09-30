Auto

Citroen Oli concept is a quirky take on sustainable mobility

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 30, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

Citroen Oli concept has a range of up to 400km on a single charge (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has taken the wraps off its newest concept vehicle, the Oli. The EV is based on the Ami all-electric hatchback and showcases the brand's future design philosophy. The French carmaker describes the vehicle as a "working platform" and a "multi-purpose electric device," as it can be used to charge various electrical equipment or even as a backup power source.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the focus shifting toward green mobility solutions, almost every automaker is planning to join the revolution by introducing either Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).

Citroen has taken sustainability to a new level with the use of 100% recycled materials in its Oli concept.

The brand is essentially laying the foundation for lightweight and affordable EVs in the future.

Exteriors The car has a vertical windscreen and silvered skid plates

The Citroen Oli concept EV has a quirky design language and flaunts a clamshell bonnet with air scoops, a closed-off grille with the brand's new logo, LED headlights, silvered skid plates, a sloping roofline, and a vertical windscreen. On the sides, the EV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It promises a range of up to 400km per charge

The Oli concept has vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities. It is powered by an electric motor linked to a 40kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of up to 400km on a single charge. The top speed is restricted to 110km/h.

Interiors The cabin is made using fully recycled materials

Inside, the Oli concept has a two-seater cabin made of 100% recycled materials. The minimalist dashboard houses a steering wheel and a central beam that gets an electrified rail with sliding USB sockets for electrical accessories. It also has a storage shelf made of 3D-printed thermoplastic featuring flexible "mushrooms" designed to hold objects like coffee cups. It skips the traditional infotainment panel.

Information Citroen Oli concept: Availability

The availability details will not be disclosed to the general public by Citroen, as the Oli is a concept vehicle. However, we expect the French carmaker to utilize the platform for future sustainable mobility solutions.