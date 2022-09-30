Auto

Tata's EV range compared: Tiago v/s Tigor v/s Nexon Prime

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 30, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

All Tata EVs feature blue-colored accents

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is the third all-electric offering from the homegrown automaker. The hatchback, along with its siblings, the Tigor EV and Nexon EV Prime are currently the most affordable Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in our country. But how do they stack up against each other?

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is considered the pioneer of mass-produced long-distance electric vehicles in India.

It is currently the largest EV maker on our shores, with a market share of 87%.

The company has launched the most affordable four-wheeler BEV in the form of the Tiago EV, and has plans to unveil 10 new all-electric products in the coming years.

Dimensions Nexon EV Prime has a wheelbase of 2,498mm

Tata Tiago EV has a length of 3,769mm, a width of 1,677mm, a height of 1,536mm, and a wheelbase of 2,400mm. Tigor EV is 3,993mm long, 1,677mm wide, 1,532mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,450mm. Nexon EV Prime is the heftiest of the lot with a length of 3,993mm, a width of 1,811mm, a height of 1,606mm, and a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

Interiors Tiago EV features cruise control and multi-mode regenerative braking

Tiago EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with multi-mode regenerative braking, cruise control, a drive mode selector, dual airbags, ABS, and EBD. Tigor EV features a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone color scheme, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an engine start/stop button, dual airbags, and a rear-view camera. Nexon EV Prime gets ventilated front seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, an air purifier, and dual airbags.

Performance Nexon EV Prime has a range of up to 312km

Tiago EV is powered by a PMS electric motor linked to a 19.2kWh/24kWh battery pack. It delivers a range of up to 315km. Tigor EV is fueled by a 75hp electric motor paired with a 26kWh battery pack. It has a range of up to 306km. Nexon EV Prime gets a 127hp electric motor with a 30.2kWh battery. It delivers a range of 312km.

Information How much do they cost?

In India, Tata Tiago EV ranges between Rs. 8.49 lakh and Rs. 11.79 lakh, Tigor EV is available between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 13.64 lakh, while Nexon EV Prime costs between Rs. 14.99 and Rs. 17.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).