Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV MAX Jet editions launched

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 02, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Both the Tata Nexon EV Prime and EV Max ride on blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has introduced 'Jet' editions of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV MAX in India, after unveiling the special variant for Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs a few days back. Both the Nexon EV Jet variants flaunt a few cosmetic changes on the exterior as well as interior and feature a new "Starlight" dual-tone paint scheme. The cars, however, remain mechanically unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors had introduced the 'Jet' edition for the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in India, after the success of the Dark and Kaziranga editions.

The homegrown carmaker has now decided to provide the same treatment to its electrified range as well, specifically the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV MAX.

The special-edition treatment is offered in the top-spec trims of both the EVs.

Exteriors Both EVs feature all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Nexon EV Prime and EV MAX flaunt a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights, silver tri-arrow elements on the air dam, gloss black grille, and bumper-mounted fog lights. On the sides, the EVs are flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, gloss black beltline, and blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and skid plate are available at the rear end.

Performance Nexon EV MAX has a claimed range of 437km/charge

The Nexon EV Prime is backed by a 129hp electric motor linked to a 30.2kWh battery pack, while the Nexon EV MAX draws power from a 143hp motor paired with a larger 40.5kWh battery pack. The former has a claimed range of up to 312km on a single charge, while the latter delivers an estimated range of 437km per charge.

Interiors Both SUVs have ventilated seats and Oyster white upholstery

On the inside, the Jet editions of Nexon EV Prime and EV MAX have a spacious five-seater cabin They both feature a dual-tone interior with bronze trims on the dashboard and doors, 'Oyster white' upholstery, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Tata Nexon EV Prime and EV MAX Jet editions: Pricing

In India, the Jet edition of the Tata Nexon EV Prime will set you back by Rs. 17.50 lakh, while the Jet edition of Nexon EV MAX retails between Rs. 19.54 lakh and Rs. 20.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).