Renault 'Festive Limited Edition' cars launched in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 02, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

Renault Festive Limited Edition models flaunt sporty red accents (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault has launched the 'Festive Limited Edition' versions of the KWID, Kiger, and Triber models in India to celebrate the festive season. Bookings for all the vehicles open today. The special edition variants are priced the same as the top-spec trims of each of the vehicles and feature a dual-tone paint scheme with sporty red exterior accents. All cars remain mechanically unaltered.

In 2005, Renault had entered the Indian car market with Mahindra as a partner and launched the now discontinued Logan sedan as its maiden offering.

The French carmaker became independent in 2008 and has been revamping its image on our shores ever since.

The brand has introduced the special "Festive Limited Edition" variants for its entire line-up to entice customers this festive season.

Car# 1 Renault KWID Festive Limited Edition: Starts at Rs. 5.54 lakh

The Renault KWID Festive Limited Edition is available in Climber trim with both manual and AMT gearbox. The hatchback flaunts a muscular bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights, LED DRLs, roof rails, and steel wheels with covers. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol unit that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Car# 2 Renault Triber Festive Limited Edition: Begins at Rs. 7.99 lakh

The special edition Renault Triber is offered in the top-spec RXZ manual and RXZ AMT variants. The MPV sports projector headlights, chrome-slatted grille, 15-inch steel wheels with black covers, and wrap-around taillights. On the inside, it has seven seats, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD. It is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm.

Car# 3 Renault Kiger Festive Limited Edition: Starts at Rs. 9.73 lakh

The Festive Limited Edition Renault Kiger is available in RXZ manual and RXZ CVT options. The compact SUV gets a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights, C-shaped LED taillights, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin features a digital instrument cluster, climate control with an air purifier, ambient lighting, and multiple airbags. It runs on a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (98.63hp/160Nm).