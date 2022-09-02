Auto

Luxgen n7 is iPhone maker Foxconn's first-ever electric car

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 02, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Buyers who pre-book the Luxgen n7 will get exclusive NFT car registration certificates (Photo credit: Luxgen)

Taiwanese automaker Luxgen has launched the n7 electric crossover. The EV is the first production model designed and developed in partnership with Foxtron, the newly formed automotive division of electronics giant Foxconn. The car will be up for grabs in Taiwan in October. It is based on the Foxtron Model C concept designed by Pininfarina. The company has plans to export the model.

Context Why does this story matter?

Luxgen is a subsidiary of Yulon Motor, Taiwan's biggest automaker. It has been blamed often for building cars without "essence."

With the n7, Luxgen aims to change that. It describes the EV as "pure electric."

Luxgen's partnership with Foxtron in the development of the car has certainly made the world look its way. It needs to be seen how it fares in the market.

Exteriors The EV flaunts an aerodynamic design

The Luxgen n7's design is heavily influenced by the Foxtron Model C concept. It follows the company's "shaped by the wind" aerodynamic design concept and sports a sculpted hood, swept-back headlights, and a sloping roof line. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear.

Information It has a single motor and a rear-wheel drive setting

Luxgen has not divulged any information about the powertrain of the n7. It is equipped with a single motor. The car's battery is integrated wholly within the chassis. It has a rear-wheel drive setting.

Interiors The SUV features a 7-seater spacious cabin

Details regarding the Luxgen n7's interior are sparse. It has a spacious seven-seater cabin with premium upholstery, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV is expected to house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with the latest connectivity features. Multiple airbags and parking cameras should ensure passengers' safety.

Pocket-pinch Luxgen n7: Pricing and availability

Luxgen is yet to reveal the pricing details of the n7. It will be available for purchase in Taiwan in October. The car will be delivered to customers in the second half of 2023. Interested buyers have the chance to join the "n7 Pure Electric Spokesman" project by paying CNY 1,000 (around Rs. 11,500). Those part of the project will enjoy exclusive benefits.