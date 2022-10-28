Auto

2023 BMW R 1250 R arrives with 1,254cc engine

Oct 28, 2022

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2023 iteration of the R 1250 R in the US market with a price tag of $14,995 (approximately Rs. 12.36 lakh). The roadster gets a new LED headlight along with a slew of electronics riding aids and is offered in three color options: Ice Gray, Triple Black, and Sport. The motorcycle is powered by a 1,254cc, boxer-twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The newly-launched BMW R 1250 R is a successor to the revolutionary R 1150 R from the early 2000s.

The motorcycle offers the ease of handling of a roadster with the reliability of the legendary boxer-twin engine configuration.

The 2023 iteration version gets a slightly less sensitive ride-by-wire throttle that aids in an overall smoother ride, along with better fuel efficiency.

Design The motorcycle flaunts 17-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 BMW R 1250 R has a typical roadster silhouette and flaunts a muscular 17.8-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, split-type seats with a rear seat cowl, a bash plate, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth-based BMW Motorrad Connectivity. It rides on blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 1,254cc, boxer-twin engine

The 2023 R 1250 R draws power from a 1,254cc, air-and-liquid-cooled, boxer-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 136hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 142Nm at 6,250rpm.

Safety It is equipped with dual-channel ABS and Dynamic Brake Control

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 R 1250 R comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and three riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information 2023 BMW R 1250 R: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 BMW R 1250 R will set you back by $14,995 (approximately Rs. 12.36 lakh). The India launch details are yet to be disclosed. We expect the roadster to arrive by mid-2023.