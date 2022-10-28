BMW X6 Jahre M Edition debuts at Rs. 1.11 crore
BMW has taken the wraps off the 50 Jahre M Edition of the X6 M Sport trim in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). This is the ninth model from the special line-up to reach our shores. The SUV is offered in two paint schemes: Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. It is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol engine.
- German automaker BMW has planned 10 special models for the Indian market to commemorate 50 years of its 'M Performance' division.
- These cars feature tweaks to their exteriors and interiors but remain mechanically unaltered.
- The special X6 M Sport SUV carries a premium of Rs. 6.5 lakh over the standard version and will be locally assembled at the brand's Chennai factory.
BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular hood, laser headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a blacked-out kidney grille, wide air dams, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch black 'M' alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips are available at the rear.
The X6 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol engine that churns out 340hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The sporty SUV has a top speed of 250km/h.
On the inside, the X6 Jahre M Edition has a luxurious five-seater cabin with Sensafin upholstery and Tacora Red stitching, a panoramic sunroof, temperature-controlled cupholders, a wireless charger, three-zone climate control, and an 'M' leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a Harman Kardon sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and an infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
In India, the BMW X6 Jahre M Edition retails with a price tag of Rs. 1.11 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in a limited run. The coupe-SUV can be booked online via the brand's website.