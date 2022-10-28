Auto

BMW X6 Jahre M Edition debuts at Rs. 1.11 crore

BMW X6 Jahre M Edition launched rolls on 20-inch black 'M' alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has taken the wraps off the 50 Jahre M Edition of the X6 M Sport trim in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). This is the ninth model from the special line-up to reach our shores. The SUV is offered in two paint schemes: Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. It is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

German automaker BMW has planned 10 special models for the Indian market to commemorate 50 years of its 'M Performance' division.

These cars feature tweaks to their exteriors and interiors but remain mechanically unaltered.

The special X6 M Sport SUV carries a premium of Rs. 6.5 lakh over the standard version and will be locally assembled at the brand's Chennai factory.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts blacked-out kidney grille and all-LED lighting setup

BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular hood, laser headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a blacked-out kidney grille, wide air dams, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch black 'M' alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine

The X6 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol engine that churns out 340hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The sporty SUV has a top speed of 250km/h.

Interiors The coupe features Harman Kardon sound system and temperature-controlled cupholders

On the inside, the X6 Jahre M Edition has a luxurious five-seater cabin with Sensafin upholstery and Tacora Red stitching, a panoramic sunroof, temperature-controlled cupholders, a wireless charger, three-zone climate control, and an 'M' leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a Harman Kardon sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and an infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information BMW X6 Jahre M Edition: pricing

In India, the BMW X6 Jahre M Edition retails with a price tag of Rs. 1.11 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in a limited run. The coupe-SUV can be booked online via the brand's website.