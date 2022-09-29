Auto

BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 29, 2022, 04:32 pm 2 min read

BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition rolls on 20-inch jet black alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched the 50 Jahre M Edition of the M8 Competition in India with a sticker price of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The coupe is the seventh model from the special-edition line-up to reach our shores, and is offered in three color schemes: M Isle of Man Green, M Brooklyn Gray, and Aventurine Red. It is powered by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine.

As part of the golden jubilee celebration of its M division, BMW has decided to introduce a special '50 Jahre M Edition' of its M8 Competition car in India.

The M8 Competition is essentially a flagship grand-touring model for the brand on our shores.

The German automaker will be locally assembling the limited-run vehicle at its factory near Chennai.

Exteriors The coupe flaunts a ducktail spoiler and 20-inch wheels

BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition features the brand's 'Laserlight' headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a long and muscular bonnet, a sleek kidney grille, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch jet black alloy wheels. A ducktail spoiler and wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 4.4-liter, V8 engine

The special-edition M8 Competition is backed by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 625hp and a peak torque of 750Nm. The mill is mated with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox, along with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features Merino leather upholstery and an Alcantara headliner

Inside, the M8 Competition has a sporty yet luxurious cabin with Merino leather upholstery, an Alcantara headliner, special "M" branding on the seatbelts and steering wheel, electrically-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. The coupe packs an optional Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and a touchscreen infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: Pricing

In India, the BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition will set you back by Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The coupe is available in a limited run and can be booked online via the brand's website.