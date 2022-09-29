Auto

2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid gets two new trims: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 29, 2022, 02:43 pm 2 min read

2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid S rides on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Bentley)

Bentley has introduced two new trims for the 2023 iteration of the Bentayga: S and Azure. Both models feature the same 3.0-liter, turbocharged, V6 hybrid powertrain under the hood, but get multiple visual upgrades to distinguish them from the standard variant. The former gets the Blackline package while the latter opts for luxury over sportiness, with added chrome bits.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2015, Bentley entered the mid-size luxury SUV category with the Bentayga. It was based on the modular MLB Evo platform by the Volkswagen group.

It has a traditional SUV silhouette and follows the brand's elegant design philosophy.

However, with the competition heating up, the British marque has updated the line-up with two new trims, each appealing to a different set of clientele.

Exteriors The SUV has circular LED headlamps and roof rails

The 2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid S and Azure variants retain the overall design of the standard model. The former features a large blacked-out grille, circular LED headlamps, a sculpted bonnet, front air splitter, black roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, oval-shaped LED taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips. The latter differentiates itself with chromed bits in place of the black ones, and dual exhausts.

Information It is available with a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, V6 hybrid powertrain

The 2023 Bentayga Hybrid is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, V6 hybrid powertrain that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The setup generates a maximum power of 450hp and a peak torque of 700Nm.

Interiors The car features premium leather upholstery and a dual-tone dashboard

Inside, the Bentayga Hybrid S and Azure models feature a dual-tone dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The variants pack a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid S and Hybrid Azure: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Bentayga Hybrid S and Hybrid Azure variants are yet to be disclosed by Bentley. We expect the new trims to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 4.1 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

