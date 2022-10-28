Auto

Pravaig's electric SUV will pack a 408hp motor

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 28, 2022, 03:20 pm 2 min read

The Pravaig SUV will have a top speed of over 200km/h (Photo credit: Pravaig Dynamics)

Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics is set to unveil its first-ever electric SUV in India on November 25. This will be the second offering from the homegrown EV maker on our shore. The SUV will flaunt a futuristic design language similar to the current-generation Range Rover and feature a 408hp powertrain. The brand also claims a range of over 500km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions, almost every automaker around the world is either developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).

Pravaig Dynamics showcased the Extinction MK1 all-electric sedan in 2020 as its first offering.

However, with the rising demand for SUVs, the homegrown EV maker is now gearing up to launch an all-new electric SUV.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt connected LED taillights and designer wheels

The upcoming Pravaig SUV will have a silhouette similar to the Range Rover and flaunt a clamshell hood, LED headlights, full-width DRLs, a closed-off grille, and a sloping roofline. The EV will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

Information It promises a range of over 500km

The Pravaig SUV should likely draw power from either a single or dual-motor setup paired with a large battery pack. The setup will generate 408hp of maximum power. The EV will have a top speed of over 200km/h and a driving range of over 500km.

Interiors The EV will feature premium upholstery and a split-type sunroof

The interiors of the Pravaig SUV are under the wraps. We expect the EV to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a split-type sunroof, a limousine-like partition for the rear passengers, an air purifier, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, onboard Wi-Fi, and a large infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Pravaig's electric SUV: How much will it cost?

As for the pricing, Pravaig Dynamics will disclose the details during the launch event scheduled on November 25. We expect the all-electric SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.