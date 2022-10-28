Auto

Super-exclusive Maserati Grecale Barbie edition goes official: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 28, 2022, 10:41 am 2 min read

The Barbie Maserati Grecale has a top speed on 285km/h (Photo credit: Maserati)

Italian automaker Maserati has taken the wraps off a special edition of the Grecale in collaboration with Mattel's Barbie. Only two units of the Barbie Maserati Grecale will be produced. The first of the two units is available from the high-end department store Neiman Marcus for $330,000 (approximately Rs. 2.72 crore). The details regarding the second car will be disclosed in 2023.

Fuoriserie is the distinctive personalization program that allows buyers to create one-of-a-kind Maserati cars, tailored to their needs. The special division has already showcased its prowess with the one-off 'Grecale Mission from Mars.'

The Barbie Maserati Grecale is the second offering under the program and features distinctive elements that are associated with the iconic 'Barbie.'

The SUV is based on the Trofeo model.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts blacked-out designer wheels with Acid Yellow logo

The Maserati Grecale Barbie edition retains the overall design and has a bold pink paint scheme with an iridescent topcoat that reveals a rainbow effect under sunlight, along with Acid Yellow accents around the grille and diffuser. It has all-LED lighting with swept-back headlights and wrap-around taillights, ORVMs, and blacked-out designer wheels with Acid Yellow 'Trident' logo. The SUV features quad exhaust tips.

Information It is backed by a 530hp, 3.0-liter, V6 engine

The special Grecale is based on the Trofeo variant and is powered by a 3.0-liter, 'Nettuno' V6 engine that develops a maximum power of 530hp and a peak torque of 620Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It features pink-colored accents on door panels and center console

On the inside, the Grecale Barbie has a luxurious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium leather upholstery with pink stitching, bright pink accents on the door panels and center console, three-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen for climate control. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Barbie Maserati Grecale: Pricing

In the US market, the Barbie Maserati Grecale is available from the high-end department store Neiman Marcus for a sticker price of $330,000 (approximately Rs. 2.72 crore), of which $33,000 (roughly Rs. 27.17 lakh) will go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project.