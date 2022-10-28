Auto

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650's launch timeline tipped

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650's launch timeline tipped

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 28, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 have been undergoing tests for quite some time. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield will unveil its Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 bikes at the EICMA in early November. Meanwhile, their launch will take place at Rider Mania 2022, which will be held in Goa between November 18-20. The two motorcycles have been spied testing on our shores for quite some time. They will offer stylish looks, many features, and a powerful 650cc engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 will serve as Royal Enfield's flagship models on our shores.

The bikes will be launched at the brand's Rider Mania event which will return after the pandemic-caused a hiatus of two years.

The motorcycles will offer good looks and the best equipment from the brand. Upon their debut, the rivalry in the market will surely be raised.

Design The motorcycles should offer full-LED illumination

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will have a sloping fuel tank, a lengthy seat, and a peashooter exhaust, while the Super Meteor 650 will get a teardrop-shaped tank, rider-only saddle, wide handlebars, and a lengthy exhaust. Both the bikes will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation and an all-LED setup for lighting. They will ride on stylish blacked-out wheels.

Information They will be backed by a 48hp, 648cc engine

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 should run on a 648cc, air- and oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 47.5hp of power and 52Nm of torque in the Continental GT 650. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on roads. Suspension duties on the duo will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and twin shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information How much will they cost?

Royal Enfield will reveal the pricing details of Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 at the time of their launch. However, the former is expected to cost around Rs. 3.25 lakh, while the latter might be priced at around Rs. 3.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).