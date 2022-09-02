Auto

Suzuki Hayabusa MotoGP Edition revealed ahead of launch: Check features

Suzuki Hayabusa MotoGP Edition will flaunt liveries inspired by the Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP motorcycle (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki is gearing up to reveal the MotoGP Edition of the legendary Hayabusa at the upcoming Autolook Week Torino festival in Turin between September 7-11. The Japanese bikemaker will unveil two distinct GP liveries and the motorcycle will likely be available as a limited-run offering. The bike will flaunt a dual-tone silver and blue paint scheme and the iconic Kanji symbol.

Context Why does this story matter?

Back in 1999, Suzuki revealed the revolutionary Hayabusa as the world's fastest production motorcycle.

Its name was inspired by the "Peregrine Falcon" which hunts the "Blackbird," a nickname for its rival, the Honda CBR1100XX.

The Japanese marque is now planning to reveal the MotoGP Edition of the legendary motorcycle as a tribute to the Suzuki ECSTAR racing team.

Design It will flaunt Alex Rins and Joan Mir's racing numbers

To celebrate its exit from MotoGP, Suzuki will add Alex Rins and 2020 title winner Joan Mir's racing numbers and accents on the MotoGP Edition Hayabusa. The bike will get a muscular fuel tank, aerodynamic fairing with air vents, upright windscreen, dual exhausts, and split-type seats with removable rear seat cowl. It will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Information It will be backed by a potent 1,340cc, inline-four engine

The technical details of the special edition Hayabusa are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the superbike to feature the potent 1,340cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine from the current generation bike, albeit in a retuned avatar.

Safety The bike will be equipped with traction control and ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Hayabusa MotoGP edition will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes. Suspension duties will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information Suzuki Hayabusa MotoGP Edition: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Hayabusa MotoGP Edition will be announced by Suzuki during its launch event at the Autolook Week Torino festival. We expect the superbike to carry a premium over the current model, which costs Rs. 16.41 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

