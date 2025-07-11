Modi should retire at 75? Mohan Bhagwat's remarks spark speculation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that leaders should retire at the age of 75, which many opposition leaders speculate was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Speaking at a book release event in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "When you turn 75, it means you should stop now and make way for others." This statement has raised eyebrows, as PM Modi, like Bhagwat, will also turn 75 this September.

Political implications 'If honored with shawl...': Bhagwat on retirement Recalling late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle's humorous take on retirement at 75, the RSS chief said, "Moropant Pingle once said that if you are honored with a shawl after turning 75, it means that you should stop now, you are old; step aside and let others come in." He noted that Moropant, despite his dedication to national service, believed in gracefully departing when age signaled it was time.

Retirement debate Raut, Singhvi react The remark drew a quick response from Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who asked, "PM Modi forced leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Jaswant Singh to retire after they turned 75. Let's see if he applies the same rule to himself now." Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also commented on the matter, saying, "Preaching without practice is always dangerous."

Retirement speculation Amit Shah had dismissed Modi's retirement rumors Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier dismissed rumors of Modi's retirement. He said in May 2023, "Modi ji will continue to lead till 2029. There's no truth in retirement rumors." Interestingly, on the same day as Bhagwat's remarks, Shah spoke about his own post-retirement aspirations at another event. He said he would like to dedicate his time to studying ancient texts and organic farming.