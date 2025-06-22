Modi speaks to Iranian president after US strikes Iran facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, discussing the recent escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict. The United States has joined the fray, targeting three key sites in Iran 's nuclear program: Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo. The call between the two leaders lasted 45 minutes and was initiated by Pezeshkian after US attacks on Iranian facilities.

Conflict details Call between the 2 leaders President Pezeshkian briefed PM Modi about the conflict, describing India as a friend and partner in promoting regional peace. He thanked India for its stance and called for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi reiterated India's call for immediate de-escalation and restoration of regional peace during his conversation with Pezeshkian.

Twitter Post PM Modi's post on X Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2025

US warning 'There will be either peace...': Trump on Iran after strikes US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran after the strikes, saying there would be "either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran." The Israeli Air Force also carried out airstrikes on military targets in western Iran in response to Iranian missile attacks that injured civilians in Israel.

Trade impact Cargo movement through Red Sea routes disrupted The ongoing conflict has disrupted cargo movement through Red Sea routes due to Houthi rebel attacks on commercial shipping. This is a major concern for India, as around 80% of its merchandise trade with Europe passes through these routes. India exported goods worth $1.24 billion to Iran in fiscal 2025, including basmati rice and tea.

Trade forecast WTO predicts global trade contraction due to tariff war The World Trade Organization (WTO) has predicted a contraction of 0.2% in global trade due to the impact of the tariff war. The Red Sea Strait is critical for 30% of global container traffic, and 12% of world trade passes through it. The ongoing conflict could have wider implications for India's trade with West Asian countries such as Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.