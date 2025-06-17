What's the story

At least 15 people were killed and over 100 others injured in an overnight Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press﻿.

The attack was mostly concentrated in the capital city of Kyiv, where explosions were heard for hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched 440 drones and 32 missiles, calling it "one of the most horrifying strikes" on Kyiv.