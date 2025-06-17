Russia fires drones, missiles toward Kyiv; 15 killed, dozens wounded
What's the story
At least 15 people were killed and over 100 others injured in an overnight Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
The attack was mostly concentrated in the capital city of Kyiv, where explosions were heard for hours.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched 440 drones and 32 missiles, calling it "one of the most horrifying strikes" on Kyiv.
Attack details
One of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv
Russia "launched a group strike with high-precision air, ground and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones on military-industrial facilities in the Kyiv region," Moscow's defense ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
It was one of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv in recent months.
The bombardment leveled a nine-story residential building, destroying dozens of flats.
Rescue workers are digging through the rubble for survivors.
Casualties
Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian areas of Ukraine
Russia's overnight drone strikes also hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, killing one and wounding 17, according to Oleh Kiper, the regional administration's head.
Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian areas of Ukraine with missiles and drones, killing over 12,000 Ukrainian civilians, per United Nations data.
Moscow has refuted this claim, stating that it only attacks military targets.
Previous attacks
Previous strikes by Russia; Kyiv's unconventional attack
But in recent months, Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine, killing dozens.
Russia launched almost 500 drones at Ukraine on June 10 in the biggest overnight drone bombardment of the war.
It also bombarded Kyiv on April 24, killing at least 12 people in its deadliest assault on the capital in eight months.
Moscow's escalation of attacks comes after Ukraine's Security Service agency staged a bold operation targeting warplanes in airbases deep inside Russian territory.
International context
Zelensky was due to attend G7 summit
The latest attack by Russia came as world leaders gathered for the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due to attend.
The G7 host country, Canada, had invited Zelenskyy to the summit, where he is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with world leaders.
However, he will not be meeting United States President Donald Trump as the US leader is returning to Washington early.