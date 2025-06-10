Indian embassy responds after student handcuffed, pinned to airport floor
A viral video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by authorities at Newark Airport, New Jersey, has sparked an uproar.
The incident was first shared by Kunal Jain, an Indian-American entrepreneur, who claimed it happened on June 7 when the student was to board a flight but missed it and got deported.
The footage shows the student forced to the ground by at least four authorities, two of whom pressed their knees on his back.
Indian Embassy's response
Describing the treatment as "deeply inhumane" and a "human tragedy," Jain Jain also tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking help for the student, who he said was speaking Haryanvi and appeared disoriented.
The Indian Embassy in New York has since responded to the incident.
"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard," it said.
'Never seen such treatment even with terrorists'
In an interview with NDTV, Jain said he had never seen such treatment, even with terrorists.
He said there were about 50 people around, but no one dared to intervene.
The authorities were saying they did not understand Hindi while the student was speaking in Haryanvi, Jain added.
'I thought probably I can help...I went there, asked a police officer if I could help them understand what he was saying. But he didn't allow me to do so," Jain said.
What the student said
When the pilot was called, he refused to take the student on board as he was a "threat" to other passengers.
Jain said the authorities were telling the student to "shut down," while he was yelling, "Mai pagal nahi hu, yeh mujhe pagal bana rahe hai."
He added that communication was a major issue, and it was hard to believe the student didn't understand English.
The disturbing video of the arrest
I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy. @IndianEmbassyUS #immigrationraids pic.twitter.com/0cINhd0xU1— Kunal Jain (@SONOFINDIA) June 8, 2025
Incident recalls mass deportations during Trump's presidency
"Something might have occurred at the port of entry. The immigration officers may have found that he is disoriented, and that's why they denied his visa," Jain explained.
Many people had commented on Jain's post, questioning why Indians go to America for higher studies with the high cost and low safety the country ensures.
While most empathized with the student, others asked if he had legally migrated.
"Sorry, but he has an illegal status, he should be deported," one wrote.