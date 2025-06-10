What's the story

A viral video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by authorities at Newark Airport, New Jersey, has sparked an uproar.

The incident was first shared by Kunal Jain, an Indian-American entrepreneur, who claimed it happened on June 7 when the student was to board a flight but missed it and got deported.

The footage shows the student forced to the ground by at least four authorities, two of whom pressed their knees on his back.