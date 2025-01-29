9 Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah
What's the story
Nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan, a city in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia.
The Indian Consulate in Jeddah confirmed the tragic incident and extended its condolences to the bereaved families.
In an official statement, the consulate said it is "providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families."
Consulate response
Indian consulate in Jeddah assures support to victims' families
The consulate has also established a dedicated helpline for anyone looking for more information or assistance in connection with the accident.
"We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," it said in a statement.
"Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families."
Minister's statement
External Affairs Minister expresses grief over incident
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his sorrow over the incident. "Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives," he said.
Jaishankar confirmed he spoke with India's Consul General in Jeddah who is actively coordinating with the families involved.
He assured "fullest support" is being extended during this tragic situation.