Doomsday Clock now set at 89 seconds: What it means
What's the story
The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic timepiece created by scientists 78 years ago, has been set at 89 seconds to midnight.
This is the closest humanity has ever come to the metaphorical "end of the world," the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said.
The clock was established in 1947 as an indicator of how close we are to making Earth uninhabitable, with midnight representing this catastrophic point.
Global threats
Factors influencing the Doomsday Clock's setting
For the last two years, the clock has been set at 90 seconds to midnight. This was mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, possible nuclear arms race, Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and climate crisis.
In a news breifing, Daniel Holz from Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said they moved the clock closer to midnight due to insufficient progress on global challenges like nuclear risk, climate change, biological threats and advances in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).
Symbolic reminder
Evolution and purpose
Founded by Manhattan Project scientists during World War II, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists initially focused on measuring nuclear threats. However, it expanded its scope to climate change in 2007.
The Doomsday Clock is adjusted annually by experts from the Bulletin's Science and Security Board, with consultation from its Board of Sponsors, including nine Nobel laureates.
Despite criticisms of its effectiveness, many see it as a powerful reminder of our planet's escalating crises.
Catastrophic scenario
Doomsday Clock has never hit midnight
The Doomsday Clock has never hit midnight, a situation that Bulletin president and CEO Rachel Bronson hopes will never happen.
"When the clock is at midnight, that means there's been some sort of nuclear exchange or catastrophic climate change that's wiped out humanity," she said.
Even though it can't accurately measure threats, Bronson considers the clock a success if it sparks discussion and gets the public involved in scientific issues like climate change and nuclear disarmament.