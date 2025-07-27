Gurinder Chadha confirms 'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel is happening

Gurinder Chadha, the director of the iconic 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham, has confirmed that a sequel is in the works. In an interview with Deadline, she expressed her excitement about revisiting the original characters and building on their legacy in women's football. The original film starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley .

Cast reunion Original cast aware of the sequel's development Chadha revealed that the original cast, including Nagra, Knightley, Archie Panjabi, and Juliet Stevenson, are aware of the sequel's development. However, they want to see a script before committing. "I'm pretty certain that everyone's going to want to come back," she added. "Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it...I am working really hard to make sure every character I bring back has a decent arc and scenes."

Sequel details Chadha has been wanting to make a sequel since 2023 Chadha has been contemplating a sequel or TV series for two years, inspired by the global growth of women's football. She hopes to finish the sequel by 2027 to celebrate Bend It Like Beckham's 25th anniversary. "It's my very clear wish to bring the characters back very, very soon," she said. The original film was co-written by Chadha, Guljit Bindra, and her husband Paul Mayeda Berges.

Script discussions Scriptwriting process underway; Emma Hayes involved Chadha and Berges have started discussing the scriptwriting process. "I'm hoping to write it with Paul, who has come up with some very funny lines like he did last time." Meanwhile, during this year's Cannes Film Festival, Chadha met Emma Hayes, the new head coach of the US women's national soccer team. They are now working "collaboratively" on the sequel.

Cultural impact The original film was ahead of its time The original film has been a cultural phenomenon, with many women soccer players citing it as their inspiration during a time when women playing soccer were ridiculed. Chadha recalled how difficult it was to make the first film, saying, "Everyone laughed me out of the rooms." The film's message of empowering girls to pursue their dreams despite societal restrictions is still relevant today.