Watch: Fire on runway during takeoff from Denver airport

An American Airlines flight was forced to abort its takeoff at Denver International Airport on Saturday due to a landing gear malfunction. The incident, which involved fire and smoke on the runway, led to an emergency evacuation of all 173 passengers aboard. One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. The flight, AA-3023, was operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and was headed for Miami.

Twitter Post Watch footage of evacuation JUST IN: American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport is evacuated on the tarmac.



pic.twitter.com/Dj9fWWzlG7 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) July 27, 2025

Emergency response FAA to investigate landing gear malfunction The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a possible landing gear malfunction while the aircraft was departing from Denver airport around 2:45pm local time. Passengers were evacuated from the plane on the runway itself and taken to the terminal by bus. The FAA has said it will investigate further into this fire incident.

Incident aftermath Denver airport confirmed the fire was extinguished Denver Airport confirmed that the incident took place on the runway and first responders were immediately notified. "Five people were evaluated on scene and not transported. One person was evaluated at a gate and was transported," they said. The Denver Fire Department announced around 5:10pm that the fire had been extinguished.