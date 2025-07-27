'Peacemaker' season 2 trailer: Christopher Smith explores alternate universe

The second season of Peacemaker, a DC Studios production, was teased at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel featured director James Gunn and actor John Cena , among others. The new trailer reveals Christopher Smith (Cena) exploring an alternate universe where he can be with his love interest Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). Meanwhile, Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo) from Superman seeks to close the portal between worlds.

Twitter Post Here's the trailer The new trailer for ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2 has been released.



Releasing August 21 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/AzdPPuGnA4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2025

Character development 'Want to see growth...': Gunn on character evolution Gunn emphasized the importance of character evolution in Peacemaker's second season. He said, "I want to see growth. I want to see change and sometimes regression." "And Peacemaker is a different guy this year. He's dealing with the demons he uncovered from the first season and trying to deal with them, and the world is not accepting him the way he is."

Continuation 'Peacemaker' picks up where 'Superman' left off The second season of Peacemaker picks up where Gunn's Superman left off, featuring supporting characters Green Lantern/Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl/Kendra Saunders (Isabel Merced), and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). These characters interrogate Peacemaker for an interview with the Justice League.

Season 1 recap Season 1 finale recap In the first season finale, Smith saves the world from alien butterflies. The episode also reveals Leota's (Danielle Brooks) parentage—she is Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) daughter. The season ends with Chris contemplating life, alongside the ghost of his racist father, Auggie (Robert Patrick). Meanwhile, Goff—the butterfly controlling Sophie—is kept alive by Chris.