'The Boys' delivers final verdict in Superman v/s Batman standoff

What's the story The fourth season of the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series The Boys has finally put to rest the long-standing debate among DC fans about who is more powerful: Batman or Superman. The show, known for its satirical portrayal of traditional superhero narratives, introduces characters Tek Knight and Homelander as parodies of Batman and Superman, respectively. In a significant turn of events, Homelander emerges as the dominant figure, indirectly suggesting that Superman holds superior power over Batman.

Homelander asserts dominance over Tek Knight

In the sixth episode of Season 4, a pivotal interaction takes place between Homelander and Tek Knight at a Federalist Society gathering. From the beginning, Homelander dismisses Tek Knight's assertion that they are "the two top heroes," stating they are "not equals" and ridiculing Tek Knight's inability to fly. This encounter underscores Homelander's superiority, further suggesting that Superman is more powerful than Batman within at least The Boys's universe.

Tek Knight's downfall reinforces Homelander's superiority

Tek Knight meets his end in the same episode, further emphasizing Homelander's dominance. After being overpowered by Starlight and Kimiko at his "Tek Cave," Tek Knight is killed not by The Boys, but by his butler, Elijah. This unexpected turn of events occurs after Elijah discovers Tek Knight's involvement in Homelander and Sage's plans. The series portrays Tek Knight as a pawn in Homelander's game, underscoring the latter's superior power and influence.

Tek Knight's lack of preparedness leads to his downfall

Despite Tek Knight's realization that his party has been infiltrated, he fails to adequately prepare for an attack. This lack of preparation and inability to defend himself against his butler's attacks proves that Tek Knight is not an intimidating presence, especially when compared to Homelander. His demise further cements Homelander's position as the dominant figure in The Boys universe, reinforcing the notion that Superman holds superior power over Batman.