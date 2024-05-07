Next Article

'The Boys' Season 4 will shed light on Black Noir

'The Boys' S04: What's in store for Black Noir

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am May 07, 202404:10 am

What's the story The long-awaited trailer for the fourth season of The Boys was recently released, stirring excitement among the show's dedicated fanbase. Its biggest highlight is the surprising return of Black Noir, a character portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, who was presumed dead in the third season. Not only is Noir seen with his fellow members of The Seven, but he also appears in a crucial face-off with Billy Butcher. What direction is the show taking with him?

Plot theories

Speculations surrounding Noir's unexpected comeback

Mitchell's unexpected return has sparked theories among fans that the OTT series might be preparing to adopt a significant plot twist from the original comic series of the same name. In the comics, Noir is eventually unmasked and revealed to be a clone of Homelander, created by Vought as a backup plan in case Homelander goes rogue. This clone uses his identical appearance to commit horrific acts while impersonating Homelander, driving the real Homelander insane.

Character backstory

Difference: Noir's character evolution in 'The Boys'

In contrast to the comic series, the show has depicted Noir differently in previous seasons. In his backstory, he is a young Black superhero with aspirations of becoming "the Eddie Murphy of supes," who endures abuse and disfigurement by Soldier Boy in the 1980s. This leads him to hide his face permanently and continue serving as Vought's loyal enforcer.

Character development

The trailer hinted at a more aggressive Noir

The trailer for Season 4 presents a much more aggressive Noir. He is seen with A-Train and The Deep as Homelander demands his team transition into "wrathful gods," and later in a standoff with Billy Butcher at The Boys's headquarters. Mitchell, who portrays Noir, has previously hinted at exploring a different side to his character, suggesting that a less "stoic version" could be on the horizon.

Character evolution

Mitchell hinted at character shift in 'The Boys'

Mitchell, in an interview with The Movie Dweeb, suggested that a change in direction could be intriguing: "If we were going to play and remix the character...I think it would be fun to go in the opposite direction." This statement further fuels speculation about the upcoming plot twist aligning with the original comics. Mitchell is also known for Cedar Cove, iZombie, and Psych: The Movie.

Upcoming season

'The Boys' Season 4 release and plot details

The Boys Season 4 is set to premiere with three episodes on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes will be released weekly leading up to the season finale on Thursday, July 18. The streamer describes the upcoming season as: "The world is on the brink...they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

Cast update

Season 4 cast details and new additions

Season 4 will feature new additions to its ensemble cast, including Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The series already boasts a star-studded lineup with Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chase Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, and Cameron Crovetti. It is executive produced by Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and showrunner Eric Kripke, along with Seth Rogen, among others.