MCU to correct Rogue's characterisation in 'X-Men' reboot?

How MCU can rectify Rogue's character after Fox's misinterpretation

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am May 07, 202402:10 am

What's the story The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is preparing to correct the portrayal of Rogue—a character from the X-Men franchise. This depiction has been a subject of dispute for nearly 20 years. In Fox's original X-Men trilogy, actor Anna Paquin played Rogue as a key mutant figure. However, her character's abilities were not fully explored in these live-action films. The upcoming X-Men reboot by MCU could address this issue by incorporating a classic Marvel hero.

Rogue's unique power remained under-explored in movies

Paquin's portrayal of Rogue included her unique power from the comic books, which allows her to absorb the life force, attributes, memories, and superpowers of others through physical touch. However, this ability wasn't thoroughly examined in the films. In the original X-Men trilogy, Rogue's power was often portrayed as a curse rather than a gift due to its potential to harm or even kill those she touched. This struggle with her powers became her only defining trait across the films.

Overlooked backstory and potential of Rogue in Fox's films

The films overlooked Rogue's complete backstory from the comics where she started as a villain before joining Xavier's School. They also failed to depict her as one of the most formidable members of the X-Men, as shown in the original X-Men animated series and the more recent X-Men '97. The MCU is perfectly positioned to rectify these inaccuracies with Rogue's character, potentially integrating a classic Marvel hero into her narrative.

Captain Marvel's role in Rogue's character correction

Captain Marvel, portrayed by Carol Danvers and already an established hero in the MCU universe, could play a crucial role in correcting Rogue's character. In the comics, prolonged physical contact with Danvers (she was Ms. Marvel then) resulted in Rogue permanently receiving her powers including strength, flight, and durability. This encounter also led to Rogue absorbing Danvers's psyche which prompted her to seek help from Charles Xavier and eventually become a hero and member of the X-Men.

MCU's X-Men reboot offers exciting possibilities for Rogue

The MCU's reboot of the X-Men within their larger universe of heroes, which includes Captain Marvel, presents thrilling possibilities for a revamped live-action version of Rogue. Given that Captain Marvel has already been featured in her solo movie and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and in 2023's The Marvels where she teamed up with Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan's Ms Marvel, it is plausible that Rogue could cross paths with Captain Marvel in MCU's future.