Brie Larson-Iman Vellani-Teyonah Parris shine in new 'The Marvels' visuals

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 12:59 pm 1 min read

'The Marvels' new visuals are out

The Marvels is one the most anticipated films of 2023 as it marks the big Marvel debut of K-drama star Park Seo-joon. Now, Marvel Cinematic Universe stans, we have an exciting glimpse, as the makers have unveiled glimpses of the photon-blasting trio—Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. The glimpses are promising and the movie is slated to release on November 10, 2023.

Anticipation is increasing day by day

The teaser trailer was released in April and received a decent response from viewers. In the new visuals, Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris are nailing their respective roles. The movie is helmed by Nia DaCosta, whereas it is bankrolled by Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios. The cast includes Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, and Mohan Kapur, among others.

