Entertainment

Understanding Sarah Brady-Jonah Hill's 'emotional abuse' controversy

Understanding Sarah Brady-Jonah Hill's 'emotional abuse' controversy

Written by Isha Sharma July 10, 2023 | 03:37 pm 2 min read

Understand the controversy between Jonah Hill and his ex Sarah Brady

Superbad actor Jonah Hill has found himself in a soup after being accused of emotional abuse, misogyny, and manipulation by his ex-girlfriend and surfer Sarah Brady. Brady uploaded a series of alleged text screenshots from Hill, where he spoke to her about his "boundaries" and asked her not to wear certain clothes and hang out with certain men. The internet is furious with Hill.

She ousted Hill through a series of detailed chats

Over the weekend, Brady shared a huge slew of screenshots on her Instagram Stories. Hill can be seen asking her to "not post pictures in a bathing suit," "not surf with men," and "be in boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men." The Don't Look Up actor also purportedly made her remove multiple surfing media where parts of her body were exposed.

Brady wants other girls to learn from her experience

In one of the chats, Hill also said, "I respect your love for surfing but these are my boundaries for a romantic relationship" and he may "not be the right partner for [her]." While sharing the multiple conversations between them, Brady wrote, "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan."

Brady branded Hill as a 'misogynist narcissist'

Brady re-uploaded a photo she had removed on his request, and wrote, "Reviving a [picture] I took down by [a misogynist narcissist's request]." Hill welcomed his first child with Olivia Millar last month. Pointing to this, Brady wrote, "I hope [he] has a daughter. Maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable."

Careers: What are Brady and Hill known for?

Per The Statesman, Brady is a 25-year-old pro-surfer, law student, photographer, and activist, and earned her Master's degree in Anthropology and Climate Change at the University of California, San Diego. Her Instagram is @sarahhbrady where she's now reposting messages of support. Hill, on the other hand, has acted in films such as 21 Jump Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, and War Dogs.

Share this timeline