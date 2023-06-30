Entertainment

Naomi Campbell (53) gives birth: Celebrities who rocked 'late' pregnancies

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 30, 2023 | 12:17 pm 2 min read

Becoming a mother has become a reality for many women who wish to embark on motherhood journey later in their life

Motherhood is one of the most special phases of a woman's life. While many celebrities including Madonna have adopted children after 50, conceiving a child is also a possibility now. Thanks to science and technology, becoming a mother, especially through IVF, is a reality. Here is a list of celebrities who birthed children after knocking the big 50s; take a look.

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed motherhood at 50 after giving birth to a baby girl. Now, at 53, she has welcomed her second child. Campbell delivered a baby boy on Thursday. "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God," she wrote on Instagram.

Janet Jackson

Adding to the list of older mommies is singer-songwriter, Janet Jackson. She conceived her first child at the age of 49, putting her world tour on hold, and enjoying her late pregnancy. Her son, Eissa, whom she shared with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, was born after Jackson had turned 50 years old. Despite the age factor, Jackson gave birth to a healthy baby.

Brigitte Nielsen

When Danish actor Brigitte Nielsen was 54 years old, she welcomed her fifth child, daughter Frida. She reportedly faced criticism for giving birth to a child at an older age. However, responding to the criticism, she spoke about how men aren't questioned about becoming fathers in 60s, or even 80s. Her husband, Mattia Dessie, with whom she conceived Frida, was, however, supportive of her.

Sophie B Hawkins

The singer got pregnant at the age of 50. Already a mother to a seven-year-old, she gave birth to her daughter Esther through IVF. She froze her eggs at the age of 31 and was able to conceive later through a sperm donor. In an interview with US Weekly, she once spoke about how amazing it was to conceive at 50.

