Olivia Rodrigo's 'Vampire' music video out; 'Guts' release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 11:33 am 1 min read

'Vampire' music video is out

Olivia Rodrigo stans, it's time to rise for the Queen! Yes, the pop star has released the music video for her new single titled Vampire. The video is all about gore and it is complemented by the piano-centric track. The song is a part of the upcoming album Guts. Fans have loved the music video and are rooting for the album.

More about the song and upcoming album

The song revolves around a certain "fame f*cker," and the surrealist elements of a field of flowers, add an extra edge to it. The video is directed by Petra Collins. Rodrigo's vocal range is great and is being praised by her ardent listeners. Her upcoming album Guts is slated to release on September 8 under Geffen Records. It is being produced by Dan Nigro.

