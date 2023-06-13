Entertainment

OTT: Parth Samthaan to star in Netflix's 'Social Currency'

OTT: Parth Samthaan to star in Netflix's 'Social Currency'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 04:59 pm 1 min read

Parth Samthaan to star in Netflix's 'Social Currency'

The 2000's kids will remember the youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The TV series enjoyed a huge fan following and the actors were loved by all. One of the leads, Parth Samthaan is now set for his Netflix debut with the upcoming reality series titled Social Currency. The OTT reality series is set to premiere on June 22.

Cast of the reality series

The upcoming reality series is different from others as it is an influencer﻿ survival challenge featuring eight social media influencers. The cast includes Bhavin Bhanushali, Ruhi Singh, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Chopra, Aakash Mehta, Vagmita Singh, and Rwohi Rai. The OTT giant Netflix tweeted the poster and wrote, "Ab paisa nahi, influence bolega! Find out how power becomes paise in #SocialCurrency."

Twitter Post

Share this timeline