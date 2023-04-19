Entertainment

Series on Lil Wayne's ex-wife, daughter to release this fall

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 03:13 pm 1 min read

'Toya & Reginae' will be releasing this fall

AMC Networks Inc.'s WE TV announced a brand new series titled Toya & Reginae, which will revolve around the lives of hip-hop legend Lil Wayne's ex-wife Toya Johnson-Rushing and daughter Reginae Carter. Reportedly, this unscripted series will trace the mother-daughter duo's lives and challenges. It is a spinoff of the acclaimed Growing Up Hip Hop which featured the duo.

More about the upcoming unscripted series

The press release stated, "As happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos." The series will premiere this fall and be available on WE TV and ALLBLK. Johnson-Rushing spoke to Variety and said, "I'm so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you've seen us last."

