Horror movies 'FNAF,' 'Saw X' to lock horns this Halloween

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 02:15 pm 1 min read

Halloween 2023 releases

Five Nights at Freddy's is all set for a Halloween release this year and Jason Blum has confirmed the same on Twitter. The film is an adaptation of popular horror video games of the same name. The film will be released on October 27, 2023. It will clash with Kevin Greutert's Saw X, which is also a horror movie.

Double treat for viewers

Fans will get a double treat on Halloween. Interestingly, Five Nights at Freddy's will be simultaneously released on the OTT platform Peacock. This is an annual affair for Universal Pictures for years now. They release a horror movie on Halloween. On the other hand, Saw X marks the 10th film in the acclaimed Saw film series. It is bankrolled by Lionsgate Films.

