MM Keeravani has made every Indian proud with the Academy Award win for RRR's Naatu Naatu. As the world grooves to the beats of this song, the maestro has been awarded the fourth highest civilian honor—Padma Shri—by President of India Droupadi Murmu. Now, Keeravani's cousin director SS Rajamouli has taken to Twitter and praised his frequent collaborator for his achievement.

Rajamouli's tweet and Keeravani's other global achievements

The cousins are frequent collaborators and Keeravani has composed some stellar music over the decades. SS Rajamouli tweeted a photo with him and wrote, "So proud of my Peddanna...!!!" Keeravani has made his music reach out to everyone around the world with RRR. He also won the Golden Globe Award for Naatu Naatu. Fans are understandably elated with the maestro's brilliant work.

