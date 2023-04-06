Entertainment

Tracing the music journey of Padma Shri MM Keeravani

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 06, 2023

MM Keeravani was among those who were awarded Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday

After winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award, music composer MM Keeravani added another feather to his hat. He was awarded Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. With a career spanning over three decades, Keeravani has given us soulful as well as peppy numbers. Let's trace the composer extraordinaire's journey from being an assistant music director to an Oscar winner.

Started journey as an assistant music director

RRR's Naatu Naatu has made Keeravani a popular name in the music industry across the globe. But did you know he started his musical journey in the industry as an assistant music director in 1987? Keeravani assisted Telugu and Malayalam composers K Chakravarthy and C Rajamani, respectively. He was also seeking guidance for over a year from veteran lyricist Veturi.

Keeravani's breakthrough came with 'Kshana Kshanam'

He continued to assist in the late 1980s until he got his first break as an independent musician in 1990 for the film Kalki which unfortunately wasn't released. The same year, filmmaker Mouli roped him in the 1990 movie Manasu Mamatha. But it was Ram Gopal Verma's Kshana Kshanam (1991) that brought much fame to Keeravani with all the songs becoming chartbusters.

Striking a chord with the Hindi listeners

Three years after Kshana Kshanam, Keeravani got his first Hindi project, Criminal (1994). The composer has crooned music for several films such as Saaya and Paheli, among many others. Some of the best Hindi songs that he has blessed us with include Aa Bhi Jaa (Jism), Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla (Zakhm), Dheere Jalna (Paheli), and Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai (Jism).

Music stalwarts who inspired Keeravani's journey

At the Oscars speech, Keeravani revealed he was inspired by not one but three legendary musicians. It was Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja, Pakistani music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and American composer John Williams who had an influence on Keeravani's music. Fiddler on the Roof, Coming to America, and Phone Booth are some of the legendary films that inspire him.

Recognition and awards over the years

The ace music composer has been awarded several accolades over the course of his career. Apart from the Oscars and a Golden Globe, he is also the recipient of the National Film Award which he bagged for Annamayya (1997), a Telugu language film. Keeravani has also won at least 11 Nandi Awards and eight Filmfare Awards between 1991 and 2017.

All about Keeravani's family

Keeravani is the cousin of director SS Rajamouli, with whom he often collaborates, including, of course, RRR and the two installments of Baahubali. He is blessed with two sons and both are working in the entertainment industry. While his elder son, Kaala Bhairava, is a prominent singer and composer in Tollywood, his younger son Sri Simha is an actor.