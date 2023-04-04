Entertainment

MM Keeravani to score for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023

MM Keeravani is making a Bollywood comeback

MM Keeravani is on top of the world after the Academy Award win for RRR's Naatu Naatu. Now, reports suggest that the music director will be making a Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of five years. In Hindi cinema, the maestro has worked under the screen name MM Kreem and has produced stellar work. Fans are quite excited about the development.

Keeravani and Neeraj Pandey will be collaborating

As per Bollywood Hungama, Keeravani is set to score music for Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn and it is touted to be a romantic thriller. Keeravani confirmed the same and also said that he is open to working in other industries around the world. Earlier, Keeravani and Pandey collaborated for Special 26 and Baby.

Curated list of Keeravani's Hindi songs

Hindi fans are vibing on Keeravani for a long time unknowingly. Yes, your daily dose of the '90s-'00s music has many Keeravani songs. We have curated a list of his timeless Hindi numbers. Tum Mile Dil Khile (Criminal, 1995) Aa Bhi Jaa (Sur, 2002) Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai (Jism, 2002) Awarapan Banjarapan (Jism, 2002) Dheere Jalna (Paheli, 2005) Kaun Mera (Special 26, 2013)