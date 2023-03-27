Entertainment

Box office: 'John Wick 4' smashes records left and right

'John Wick: Chapter 4' box office haul

John Wick: Chapter 4 is selling tickets like no one's business! The fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise minted $73.5M at the opening weekend in the US market. This also marks the highest opening collection for any John Wick film. The movie received a great response from the critics and the word of mouth has been positive, too.

India collections have been decent

The Chad Stalhelski directorial has been performing well in the international market. In 71 countries, the film minted $64M. Overall, it earned $137.5M on the opening weekend. However, in India, it has been a sleeper hit. As per India.com, it has earned Rs. 25 crore nett. It is pitted against Anubhav Sinha's Bheed and Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway in India.

