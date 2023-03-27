Entertainment

Ram Charan's 'RC 15' is now 'Game Changer': Details inside

Ram Charan's upcoming film 'RC 15' titled 'Game Changer'

It's a double celebration for all the fans of global star Ram Charan! As the actor celebrates his 38th birthday on Monday, the makers of his highly-anticipated film RC 15, made a special announcement. The acclaimed Tollywood director Shankar took to Twitter to wish the actor while announcing the film's title, which is now Game Changer. He shared the first-look video on social media.

Why does this story matter?

Charan is currently basking in the unprecedented success of his movie RRR, which made waves internationally and won India an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

Post this win, the actor resumed shooting for Game Changer, which is touted as one of the biggest films of his career to date.

The project marks his first collaboration with ace director Shankar.

The title announcement video is a cryptic short clip

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, Charan's much-awaited film is a political thriller. Featuring stunning animated visuals, the title announcement video is a short cryptic clip that gives away the idea of the storyline. Sharing the video, the director wrote, "Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer Charan.⁩ Being fierce and daring on screen and a darling off-screen makes you a #gamechanger (sic)."

Check out the title announcement video here

About Charan's role in 'Game Changer'

The announcement on the occasion of Charan's birthday left his fans cheering out a bit too loud, as they were eagerly waiting for the update. Reportedly, it features Charan in two distinct avatars. Earlier, the buzz was that the film will be titled CEO: Chief Election Officer, considering Charan's character in the role. For now, showrunners have kept the film's summary under wraps.

Know more about the upcoming project

Alike Shankar's other films, Game Changer is also going to be a big-budgeted film, and reportedly the budget is set for around Rs. 170cr. Notably, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been roped in as Charan's romantic interest in the film. This project marks the second collaboration between Charan and Advani after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Other cast members include Anjali, Jayaram, and Nassar, among others.