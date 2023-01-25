Entertainment

Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' receives most nominations followed by 'Banshees'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is leading Oscars nominations with 11 nods

On Tuesday evening (IST), the much-awaited nominations for this year's Academy Awards were announced by British actor and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, and M3GAN actor Allison Williams. This year, the comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once led the race with a total of 11 nods. As many as 10 films were named as contenders for the coveted award of best picture this year.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led with 11 nominations

There are a total of 23 categories this year at the Oscars. Among these, Everything Everywhere All at Once led the race with 11 nominations. Apart from Best Picture, the movie has a shot at various categories including leading actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu), supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), and director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert).

'Everything Everywhere' star Michelle Yeoh scripted history

Yeoh scripted history by becoming the first Asian female actor nominated in the Best Actress category. Although actor Merle Oberon is considered the first Asian to be nominated for the Best Actress category, some reports claim that she hid her ancestry. Past nominee Salma Hayek, and past winners Cher and Natalie Portman have claimed to have Asian heritage but none have identified as Asian.

Take a look at the nominations for Best Actress

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

'All Quiet,' 'The Banshees' were outpaced by 'Everything Everywhere'

The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh and All Quiet on the Western Front by Edward Berger tied for second place with nine nominations each for the 95th Academy Awards. All Quiet on the Western Front is a World War I epic, whereas, The Banshees of Inisherin is set against the backdrop of the Irish civil war, and explores an uncommon dark-comic friendship.

'Everything Everywhere' in a nutshell

The comedy-drama is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and can be referred to as the "multiverse of madness." The story revolves around a Chinese-American woman whose life is falling apart with her growing age. The attempt to strike a balance in her messed up life goes in vain when the movie takes an unexpected turn, making it a fantastic must-watch.