Entertainment

Telugu star Mahesh Babu sponsors heart surgery for 30 children

Telugu star Mahesh Babu sponsors heart surgery for 30 children

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 08, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

Mahesh Babu recently sponsored heart surgeries of 30 children

Mahesh Babu is a king on the screens and very much so in real life. The Tollywood superstar frequently takes part in philanthropic activities. Recently, the actor sponsored the treatment of 30 children, who underwent heart surgeries and interventions on the occasion of World Health Day (April 7). This was done as a part of a seven day-long free heart surgery camp.

Details Mahesh Babu Foundation collaborated with Andhra Hospitals

The initiative, taken by the Mahesh Babu Foundation in association with the doctors and medical staff at Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, went on from April 1-7, 2022. On Thursday, Babu's wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event. She also thanked the team at Andhra Hospitals "for your commitment to medical excellence and quality healthcare."

Information AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated event

In the pictures shared, one could see the medical staff and the children receiving the treatment/procedure posing together. The post also featured the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who was invited to felicitate the event on Thursday. "Doctors should be sympathetic toward the poor and help [those], who have no scope to [visit] hospitals for treatment," Harichandan said at the event.

Recent Babu feels there's 'no need to do direct Hindi movies'

Notably, this isn't the only feat that Babu (Bharat Ane Nenu) pulled off this week. On Thursday, he gave a fitting reply when asked about his Bollywood entry at an event. "There is no need to do direct Hindi movies," the star said, adding this was because "Telugu movies are being watched by people across the country," thereby giving a message of unity.

Works Meanwhile, Babu is gearing up for 'SVP' release

Aptly, Babu has several biggies lined up to treat his fans, in the Telugu-speaking states and beyond. First and foremost, he has the much-anticipated Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) looking at May 12 release. Following this, Babu will gear up for his first pan-Indian production with SS Rajamouli. Tentatively titled SSMB 29, the project was announced in 2020 but we haven't received major updates yet.