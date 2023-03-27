Entertainment

Who is Jonathan Majors? Learn everything about the Hollywood actor

Who is Jonathan Majors? Learn key facts about him

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors is in the news these days for the wrong reasons. Recently, an assault case was filed against him by a 30-year-old woman, allegedly his girlfriend, in New York. The 33-year-old was booked on the allegations of "strangulation, assault, and harassment." However, his team has denied all the charges. Who is Majors and which projects is he famous for? Read on.

Majors was born in California, raised primarily by his mother

Majors was born in Santa Barbara, California, on September 7, 1989. He was mainly raised by his mother since his father, who worked in the US Air Force, was mostly away for work. He had once recollected his childhood memories and said, "I found myself getting into fights, being bullied, and then retaliating," but his mother was "really good at keeping [the kids] safe."

His career started while he was still a student

Majors's first role came in the form of When We Rise (2017), a mini-drama that aired on ABC. While working on the show, Majors was still studying at Yale. As he earned acclaim for his role, he began receiving attention in the media and film circles and bagged his movie first role as Corporal Henry Woodson in Hostiles, which was released the same year.

'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' changed things

Majors's breakthrough role came in the form of The Last Black Man in San Francisco, an independent feature that was released in 2019. It was directed by Joe Talbot. The film was critically acclaimed and instantly popular, and former US President Barack Obama called it one of the best films of that year! Same year, he also appeared in Captive State, Gully, and Jungleland.

Majors is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Subsequently, he appeared in projects such as Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, and Creed III. His debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened in Tom Hiddleston's Loki and he was seen in the For All Time. Always episode. In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, he was roped in to play the main antagonist as Kang the Conquerer. It was released in February 2023.