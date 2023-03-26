Entertainment

New York: Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors booked on assault charges

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 26, 2023, 11:06 am 2 min read

Jonathan Majors was booked in New York for allegedly assaulting a woman, reportedly his girfriend

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on assault and domestic violence charges over a dispute with a 30-year-old woman, reported Hollywood media in the wee hours of Sunday (as per IST). The woman sustained "minor injuries to her head and neck" and was taken to the hospital after the alleged assault. She's currently "stable." The actor's spokesperson has denied the allegations.

Majors was involved in 'domestic dispute' with woman

Citing a statement from the New York Police Department, Variety reported that the woman told the police that she was assaulted. Officers received the distress call around 11:14 am on Saturday (local time), after which they sprung into action and launched an investigation. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," the police added.

Charges actor has been booked under

A report by The Hollywood Reporter said that Majors was arrested on charges of "strangulation, assault, and harassment," according to his spokesperson. "He is no longer in police custody. His relationship with the woman was described only as domestic," it added. Meanwhile, his representative said, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Hollywood media says woman was alleged girlfriend

While the police haven't disclosed any details about the victim's identity, a report by TMZ stated that she is allegedly his girlfriend, and an argument between them transpired in a taxi. The publication claimed that she saw the actor "texting another woman," which triggered the violent incident. Once they both went their separate ways, the woman filed a complaint against him on Saturday.

What is Majors's claim to fame?

Majors is primarily known for his work in projects such as Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, Devotion, Creed III, White Boy Rick, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. His debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in the form of Disney+'s Loki (2021) and was further seen as Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023).