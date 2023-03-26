Entertainment

Happy birthday, Archana Puran Singh: Decoding her immense Instagram popularity

Actor Archana Puran Singh has turned 61 today. Happy birthday!

Actor-director-host and reality show judge Archana Puran Singh has turned 61! She stepped into the film industry in the 1980s and has been part of several popular projects such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Agneepath, Masti, De Dana Dan, and Love Story 2050, among others. Now seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, Singh has maintained her relevance through her spot-on Instagram game. Here's how.

Her videos with her house help

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Singh's videos with her house help Bhagyashree went viral. The duo could be seen chatting about life, household tasks, and their family members, among other things. Singh still posts these videos and viewers have especially lauded Bhagyashree's optimism and vitality and have repeatedly said there's "much to learn from her" and "she's the best part about Singh's feed."

BTS of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Who doesn't like a good dose of behind-the-scenes videos of our favorite shows? Singh is famous for lighting up her feed with several BTS videos from The Kapil Sharma Show. While she sometimes gives sneak peeks into what happens before the camera starts rolling, on other occasions, she uploads her interactions with Kapil Sharma, the guest members, and the rest of the cast.

Her ability to take jokes on herself

Singh has been at the receiving end of Sharma's several jokes, and it is often said that a comic artist's real skill lies in their ability to laugh at themselves. The actor-filmmaker presented an example of this when several jokes were doing rounds about Navjot Singh Sidhu's possible TKSS return and she shared a series of memes that provided everyone with a hearty laugh!

Her feed is also full of her travel diaries!

Singh's sons—Aryamann and Ayushmaan—reportedly stay outside India, and Singh regularly keeps uploading photos from the United States and London whenever she's on a trip to meet them. In April 2021, she captioned a series of photos, "From Madh to Manhattan," and another time, while visiting Dubai, she wrote, "Dubai Diaries. I am always excited to share my experiences." Check out her lively feed today!