Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer looks promising

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 13, 2023, 01:22 pm 1 min read

'The Little Mermaid' trailer is out

Disney's The Little Mermaid is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the trailer of the musical fantasy film was released at the Academy Awards 2023 ceremony. The live-action film's trailer looks promising and it is slated to release on May 26, 2023. The buzz around this project is quite high and fans are rooting for its release.

More about the film

The movie is headlined by Halle Bailey and the cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Art Malik, Lorena Andrea, among others. The project is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Lucamar Productions. It is directed by Rob Marshall. The film is an adaptation of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name and is loosely based on the eponymous 1987 fairytale.

Watch and you'll see,

Some day I'll be,

Part of your world!



Watch the new trailer for #TheLittleMermaid and see the movie in theaters May 26! pic.twitter.com/Wrq3JuxbqD — The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) March 13, 2023