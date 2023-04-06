Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' wrapped; see photos

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 10:49 am 1 min read

'Joker: Folie à Deux' shooting has been wrapped

Todd Phillips is one of the most adept filmmakers in Hollywood and the 2019 film Joker is one of his most acclaimed works. For some time now, the director has been working on its sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. And now, he has taken to Instagram to share the news of its wrap. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

Release date, cast, and other details

The film is slated to be released on October 4, 2024. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck. Lady Gaga is the new addition to the cast as Harley Quinn. The cast includes Zazie Beetz and Brendan Gleeson, among others. Phillips also posted photographs of Phoenix and Gaga. He mentioned that the film is now in the post-production stage.

Instagram post A post shared by toddphillips on April 6, 2023 at 9:53 am IST